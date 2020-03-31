Artful Dodgers — Great Ideas For Visual Art

Can you think of something we missed? Share your tips!

1. Virtual Reality. Several venues have better than average websites archiving current and past shows with imagery and insight intact. In April, go especially to the Omaha Public Library’s website post about Motion Blur in the Michael Phipps Gallery, Bemis Center Exhibition page, or Gallery 1516’s Exhibition page.

2. Support Local Artists as well as art by becoming a member of these three community-building venues — Union of Contemporary Arts, El Museo Latino and Amplify Arts.

3. Ian Tredway’s GHOST Art Project has featured digital exhibitions since its May 2018 launch. Though its physical space—Sanctuarium—is on hiatus, the emerging artists it features can be seen online at the Ghost Gallery.

4. Public Art. Easily done in groups of 10 or less is enjoying Omaha’s array of public artworks. Start with Visit Omaha’s list of public art, then artist Richard Harrison’s business collaboration with a wide range of artists, A Midsummers Mural and the Union for Contemporary Arts. By no means complete listings, they can be the beginning of a rewarding treasure hunt.

5. Stormy Weather? Roam the lobbies and meeting-free hallways at both Hilton Omaha (10th and Cass) and the Marriott Capitol District (222 North 10th) hotels. Each has worked to make its public spaces into showcases for art, much with a local connection.

6. Marie Kondo Your Phone. Want to work on editing the million images on your phone? Omaha Public Library offers free online digital imaging Gale Courses with your library card.

7. Explore Nebraska Artists. In sports as in art, you can’t tell the players without a program. Go to Kearney’s estimable Museum of Nebraska Artists and search “Collection artists” for a who’s who of Nebraska artists. There’s nothing like putting a name on a face…or a face on a canvas.

8. They’re Everywhere! Many artists in MONA’s collection are also represented in the stables of Nebraska’s finest full service galleries. To see some of your favorites holding their own with national and international artists.: In Omaha: Modern Arts Midtown, Gallery 72 and Anderson O’Brien Fine Art. In Lincoln, Lux Center for the Arts, Kiechel Fine Art and The Burkholder Project Gallery and Cooperative.

9. Buy Local Art. Artists at all levels depend on sales. If you’re new to collecting but wish to dip a toe in, the following sites specialize in works on paper and/or more budget-friendly emerging artists: In Omaha: Gallery 72, Project Project, and Benson First Fridays (BFF); In Lincoln: Constellation Studios.

10. Co-Ops Need Love Too. Don’t overlook co-op galleries that band together member and associate artists who proudly display their arts and craft: The Artists Cooperative Gallery, The Old Market Artists Gallery (OMA), and Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha and The Lincoln Artists’ Guild, Gallery Nine, and Noyes Art Gallery in Lincoln.

(Additional contributor: Janet Farber)