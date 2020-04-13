If you’ve lost your job or fear losing your job

In Nebraska, waivers for unemployment climbed to historic highs following shutdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If you’re facing less hours or fear losing your job there are several resources available to you.

On Monday, March 16 the Nebraska Department of Labor announced it would relax its requirements for unemployment benefits from March 22 to May 2 including: Eliminating the one-week waiting period for benefits Waiving the requirement that applicants be searching for a job Expedite online applications

Any worker who’s lost their job due to Covid-19 is eligible for unemployment benefits through the Department of Labor’s website.

For those who worry missing work due to Covid-19 could affect their job security should contact Legal Aid of Nebraska