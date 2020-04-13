If you’ve lost your job or fear losing your job

In Nebraska, waivers for unemployment climbed to historic highs following shutdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If you’re facing less hours or fear losing your job there are several resources available to you.
- On Monday, March 16 the Nebraska Department of Labor announced it would relax its requirements for unemployment benefits from March 22 to May 2 including:
- Eliminating the one-week waiting period for benefits
- Waiving the requirement that applicants be searching for a job
- Expedite online applications
- Any worker who’s lost their job due to Covid-19 is eligible for unemployment benefits through the Department of Labor’s website.
- For those who worry missing work due to Covid-19 could affect their job security should contact Legal Aid of Nebraska