Six Confirmed COVID-19 Cases at Open Door Mission

The Open Door Mission confirmed six cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to a press release sent out by the homeless shelter this afternoon.

The cases were among both staff and residents. The press release did not so how many of each or any details about who had tested positive. No one was available for comment Monday afternoon.

After the tests were confirmed Friday, 30 members of the National Guard tested 84 percent of the staff and residents on campus at 23rd Street East and East Locust Street. The shelter, which has a 917-bed capacity, is now awaiting those results as they prepare more quarantine areas.

The campus already had 60 beds across two areas to quarantine individuals, one for men and one for women. It also had instituted a 14-day isolation in one of these areas for anyone coming in off the street.

Before the confirmed cases, the shelter was already under immense strain. Annually, Open Door Mission staff gets help from 15,000 different volunteers, President and CEO Candace Gregory said on April 23.

But to limit spread, volunteers were told to stay home. Instead, staff picked up their duties providing childcare for more than 100 kids in the shelter, scooping potatoes on cafeteria lines as well as keeping the facility sanitized and functional.

Gregory said she hoped and prayed for a return to some normal so that volunteers could come back to help carry the burden. Without them the future she seemed unsustainable.

She also worried what to do if Covid-19 got into her facility. With poverty often comes chronic illness and weakened immune systems, especially prevalent among older residents.

“It would go like wildfire through our population,” Gregory said then.