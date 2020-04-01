Starting today, buy and have groceries delivered online with SNAP

As grocery stores and supply chains struggle to keep up with surging demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nebraskans will soon have a different option to restock their pantries.

Starting today, more than 150,000 Nebraskans will be able to go online to buy and have groceries delivered to their door using benefits from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

In Omaha and the rest of the state, SNAP users can go on Amazon, load up their carts and choose to pay with EBT. Walmart will start with two stores in Sioux City and Norfolk before launching statewide April 8.

Hy-Vee is another approved retailer, however, the Des Moines based chain was not included in Nebraska’s pilot launch.

The program was rolled out in April of 2019 in New York. Many states, including Iowa, followed.

It comes at an opportune time to encourage the 154,844 Nebraskans who utilize SNAP benefits to socially distance and self-quarantine even more, said Stephanie Beasly, State Child and Family Services Director .

“Before, Nebraskans who relied on EBT to get their groceries had no option but to go to a brick and mortar store,” she said in a Department of Health and Human Services press release. “Now they can help flatten the curve and order groceries delivered from home.”