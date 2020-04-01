Your Mind is Not Quarantined – Ideas for Learning New Things

Can you think of something we missed? Share your tips!

1. Do It. While Do Space is closed to the public, members can access a new line of free digital services. Besides regular programming, explore new topics like Twitch streaming, Augmented Reality, Stencyl game design and the Census. Info on the Do Space Events Calendar, Blog and Facebook Page. (LS)

2. Research Your Family Tree. The Omaha Public Library is also opening up family history research (normally allowed only on site) to patrons to use from home. You must have an OPL card and PIN to get started. Ancestry Library Edition will open your world to the largest general collection of genealogical information.

3. Stressed? Breathe. . . This is the perfect time to take up a calming practice. The Omaha Center for Mindful Living in Dundee is now offering online participation in silent meditation on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15. The Zoom link is on their website. Omaha yoga studios such as Sound Method Yoga, Lotus House of Yoga , Do Yoga Now, One Tree Yoga and Karma Yoga are also offering virtual classes. Find more information on their Facebook pages.

4. Stay Informed. At last, time to catch up on NOISE Omaha’s well-produced and hyperlocal podcasts! Episodes 1 – 3 look at affordable housing, meaningful engagement, and waste. Get updates from this local digital upstart at noiseomaha.com or by texting “NOISE” to 33222.

5. Neighborhood News. Listener supported, community operated Mind and Soul 101.3 FM radio presents hourly COVID-19 news. News staff Michael Scott and Michelle Troxclair keep listeners updated on how the North Omaha community is being effected and how to help keep people safe. Listen on Tunein.

6. Stuck at Home with a Musical Instrument But No Teacher? Many music teachers are going to online lessons. One to try: Chris Saub Music on Facebook. Payments by Venmo or Paypal. Guitar, Bass, Piano, Ukulele, Singing, Songwriting, Coaching Bands, Producing Music with Apple.