Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Crossroads Redevelopment: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on several items for the redevelopment of the Crossroads at 72nd and Dodge streets. Public hearing was initially scheduled to be held Jan. 11, but the developer, KJ Crossroads Venture, requested a delay because of legal issues.
- Warhorse Casino: The controversial Warhorse Casino at 6303 Q Street is requesting approval of $17.5 million in tax increment financing. Public hearing was held on Jan. 11. Opponents argued it was a misuse of the development tool, and cited a bill introduced in the state legislature to prevent casinos from receiving TIF funds.
- New Library Locations: The city council will hold public hearings on lease agreements for two new library locations to replace the W. Dale Clark branch. The downtown branch would be moved to 1401 Jones St., and administrative services and storage would be moved to a former Shopko at 3020 South 84th St. The vote is scheduled for Feb. 1, coinciding with the vote for an agreement with Noddle Company to assist the city with the move.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday and receive a COVID-19 update from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse, as transmission and hospital occupancy remain high.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Jan. 25, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.