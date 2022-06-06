Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Deloitte agreement: On Tuesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss extending an agreement with Deloitte, a financial consulting firm that has assisted the county in allocating federal COVID relief money since June 2020. Deloitte would receive $250,000 to make sure the county stays in compliance when spending the second round of ARPA funding through June 30, 2023.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two tax increment financing projects on Tuesday. MH Landing is seeking a $390,000 loan for a new office building and warehouse at 3321 S. 72nd St., and the Union for Contemporary Arts is seeking a $354,672 loan to renovate a building at 2401 N. 24th St. to be used as the Shirley Tyree Theater.
- South Omaha Spring Lake CRA: The City Council will vote on a resolution to create the Spring Lake Community Redevelopment Area. The CRA designation is necessary to approve TIF projects in the area.
Tuesday, June 7, Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.