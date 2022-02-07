Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Douglas County Corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly report on the Department of Corrections from Director Mike Myers during Tuesday’s meeting. The department has struggled to retain staff throughout the pandemic, and experienced an “unprecedented” number of staff out with Covid cases in January, according to the report.
- Polling place agreement: The county board will also vote on an agreement with Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse to designate polling places.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will also meet Tuesday to discuss various city planning items, including an amendment to the Urban Development Element of the Master Plan to expand the Present Development Zone, which is used to identify public improvements needed for growing parts of the city.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Feb. 8, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.