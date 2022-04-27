April 23, 2022 — The Earth Day Omaha Coalition once again brought families, friends, kids and dogs together for Earth Day 2022. This was the organization’s 33rd year of organizing and producing the event, part of a global network of Earth Day celebrations. Participants learn, dance, climb and enjoy learning how to live more lightly on the planet.

Wild, blustery winds could not dissuade hundreds from joining in the fun at Elmwood Park. Visitors enjoyed music, food trucks, adult beverages, activities and myriad booths with local and national organizations dedicated to educating people about sustainable environmental practices and lifestyles.

The Reader newspaper and its publisher John Heaston were both recognized as 2022 Friends of the Environment. The 2021 winners were also received their awards, as the 2021 Earth Day celebration was virtual.

Thanks to contributing photographers Debra S. Kaplan, Mike Machian and Lynn Sanchez.