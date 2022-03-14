Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Heartland of America Park: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote Tuesday on a series of items to redevelop the Heartland of America Park near 8th and Douglas Streets. This is a part of the Riverfront Revitalization Project.
- CIP Saddle Creek: The City Council will also consider a preliminary plat for CIP Saddle Creek, a 4.54-acre site northwest of Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. The site would be divided into three lots for residential and commercial uses.
- Catalytic Converter Thefts: An ordinance to counter rising catalytic converter thefts is on the City Council agenda. The vote was postponed last week for minor adjustments, and the public hearing was held Mar. 1.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will not hold its regular meeting this week, but the Child and Youth Services Committee will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. to discuss absenteeism and resources for families.
See the full Omaha City Council agenda for Tuesday, Mar. 15, and tune in here to the the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.