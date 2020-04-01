Hospitals safe from ICE, attorneys say

As fear and concern spread along with the coronavirus, local attorneys say one thing no one should worry about is walking into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody inside a hospital or clinic.

The Immigrant Legal Center, which services area refugees, undocumented people and other immigrants, said many have questioned them about whether ICE can arrest them for seeking healthcare.

In an email sent this week, the legal resource wanted to dispel those rumors saying ICE “should not” be inside those buildings. People regardless of citizenship status should access healthcare if they need it, the statement read.

The federal agency said it does not make arrests at sensitive locations such as hospitals, schools and places of worship “without prior approval for an exemption, or in exigent circumstances.”

“It is important for the public to know that ICE does not conduct operations at medical facilities, except under extraordinary circumstances,” read a statement released earlier this month.