Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Legislative package: The Omaha City Council will vote on a resolution to request the state legislature to change liquor license laws. The city council approved the remaining legislative package at Nov. 23’s meeting, including a request to amend the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. District 2 residents raised concerns that the potential bill would target private clubs in North Omaha, so Councilmember Juanita Johnson moved for it to be delayed and discussed further.
- TIF: The city council will hold public hearings on two tax-increment financing loans during Tuesday’s meeting, including $515,000 for a commercial building in Blackstone and $1 million to Habitat for Humanity for a redevelopment project in Northeast Omaha.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to prepare a set of legislative priorities ahead of the state legislature’s upcoming session. The American Rescue Plan Act Strategy Committee will also meet today at 3 p.m. to discuss possible spending of the federal COVID-19 relief money.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Dec. 7, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.