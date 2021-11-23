This is part of The Reader’s ongoing, first-ever membership drive. We’re aiming to add 100 new members by the end of the year. Support us today!

OK so the title of this email might be a misnomer. Bridget Fogarty joined us from the windswept shores of Milwaukee last summer. And it feels like she’s been with us for years. Through the Report for America program, she bolstered our sister publication El Perico, contributing to big stories while also giving back to the community through service projects at South Omaha Magnet High School’s journalism program.

Money to hire new reporters doesn't appear magically. In fact, it can be harder than ever these days to find the funds. But when our community gets behind us, we can hire rockstars like Bridget.

***

Bridget Fogarty

Bridget Fogarty joined The Reader and El Perico in June 2021 via Report for America, a national program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Her work focuses on immigration and Omaha’s Latino communities. Bridget’s passion for community-engaged journalism grew in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she reported with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service while studying at Marquette University. Before Omaha became home, she covered Chicago public meetings for City Bureau’s Documenters program and helped Milwaukee residents navigate resources as an Americorps volunteer.

How have you seen your work make an impact?

Reporting with The Reader and El Perico has afforded me the privilege of understanding the city through its people. Each article has introduced me to another Omahan with a powerful personal story and a passion for making their home city better for them and their neighbors. I hope my bilingual work with El Perico makes important information more accessible for Hispanic Omahans, and illuminates their stories for themselves and all of Omaha to know.

What’s one thing you’d want to tell readers about us? Or about why their support matters?:

Uplifting and illuminating the stories of Omahans like you is our mission. Your support can help us afford to build the future of journalism in Omaha: one that’s more collaborative with our community and is a true public service and resource for Omahans.

***

Bridget's exactly the kind of reporter Omaha needs. And while we know we'll never find another one like her, there's talented journalists out there who can make a big impact.

Sincerely,

John Heaston