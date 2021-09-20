Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote for four requests for tax increment financing (TIF) during Tuesday’s meeting. The projects include:
- Over $2.3 million in TIF for the construction of a five-story building at 508 S. 19th St. with 59 affordable housing units, as well as first floor commercial space and a basement bar.
- Nearly $1.5 million for the Highlander Phase IV TIF plan to add 20 residential structures, with 108 total units, at 30th and Burdette streets.
- $485,000 for a 30-unit apartment building at 1120 N. 20th St.
- Over $3.4 million in TIF to redevelop the former Wintergreen Apartment site into a “multigenerational, affordable housing” development. The project would include 87 single-family homes.
- Honoring Mike Boyle: The city council will officially issue a proclamation for former Mayor of Omaha Mike Boyle, who died last week.
- County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday. The board will receive a weekly update from Douglas County Health Department director Lindsay Huse.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 21, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.