  • October 10
  • National Coming Out Day
  • 9 a.m. | 5 p.m.
  • Free
  • Urban Abbey & Stinson Park

Urban Abbey, a nonprofit faith-based coffee shop, is hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration and Worship on Oct. 10. October is LGBT History Month.

Worship will occur at the downtown coffee shop (1026 Jackson St. Omaha, NE 68102) at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a celebration, co-hosted with St. Luke United Methodist Church, at Stinson Park in Aksarben (2285 S 67th St) from 5 to 7 p.m. Both events are free.

Organizers say the event will seek to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues, explore God’s call to love and give thanks to people maintaining safe spaces in Omaha where people can express their gender and sexual identities without discrimination.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment