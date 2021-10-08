October 10

National Coming Out Day

9 a.m. | 5 p.m.

Free

Urban Abbey & Stinson Park

Urban Abbey, a nonprofit faith-based coffee shop, is hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration and Worship on Oct. 10. October is LGBT History Month.

Worship will occur at the downtown coffee shop (1026 Jackson St. Omaha, NE 68102) at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a celebration, co-hosted with St. Luke United Methodist Church, at Stinson Park in Aksarben (2285 S 67th St) from 5 to 7 p.m. Both events are free.

Organizers say the event will seek to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues, explore God’s call to love and give thanks to people maintaining safe spaces in Omaha where people can express their gender and sexual identities without discrimination.