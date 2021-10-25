Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- New county commissioner: On Friday, Roger Garcia was selected to replace the late Mike Boyle on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. He will be the county’s first Latino representative. Garcia, a former member of the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, lost to Boyle in last year’s Democratic primary for the seat by only three votes. Garcia will begin his term in the next few weeks and serve until the seat is on the ballot in 2024.
- Douglas County Youth Center: The board will receive a presentation on the Douglas County Youth Center and data on the Douglas County Juvenile Justice Initiative during Tuesday’s meeting.
- More city contracts: In previous Omaha City Council meetings, Councilmember Vinny Palermo has raised concerns over agreements with private contractors for snow plow inspection and overseeing road panel replacement. During this week’s meeting, the city council will vote on more agreements with various contractors for things like sidewalk snow and ice removal and overseeing the repair of retaining walls.
- Affordable Housing TIF: The city council will hold a public hearing on a $3.4 million TIF loan for an affordable housing development at the former Wintergreen Apartment site. The project will include 87 single-family, multi-generational homes.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Oct. 26, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.