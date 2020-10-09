Omaha Explained: Redlining

We hate to break it to you, but Omaha isn't all cute zoo animals and Berkshire Hathaway

Posted on by The-Reader

The Reader recently collaborated with two local comedian/writers, Cameron Logsdon and Alex Preston, to bring attention to a shadow on our city that we need to deal with: our legacy of racial segregation. To this day, Omaha remains one of the most racially segregated cities in the U.S.  This (long-ass) video explores the history of redlining in Omaha, NE. The lasting impact of racist, redlining practices in Omaha parallel many cities across the country. Learn about your city’s history, find out if there are people trying to improve your community, and donate or get active.

Find out more about Omaha here:
Great Plains Black History Museum https://gpblackhistorymuseum.org
The Union for Contemporary Art https://www.u-ca.org
Culxr House https://www.culxr.house
Purpose Built Communities https://purposebuiltcommunities.org
Seventy Five North http://www.seventyfivenorth.org
Southside Redevelopment Corporation https://www.southsideomaha.org
(And hey, Go Vote) https://www.vote.org

 

 


