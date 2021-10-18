Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Police in schools: The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings Tuesday on two ordinances to increase police presence at Elkhorn Public Schools and Millard Public Schools. The Omaha Police Department would provide up to four new “associate school resource officers” to Millard, and one to Elkhorn. According to the agreement, he officers would assist in “maintaining order and enforcing school policies,” as well as provide information to students and staff on issues like drug use and violence prevention.
- Youth Justice Group Home: The city council will vote on two special use permits for the Nebraska Youth Justice Initiative to operate a large group home at 5020 Grand Avenue and provide emergency care. The home would provide housing, education, and treatment for up to 22 adolescents involved in the justice system who have experienced trauma.
- County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to proclaim Oct. 16 as the 135th anniversary of the incorporation of South Omaha as a municipality, and to receive a weekly COVID-19 update.
- Tri County Meeting: Officials from Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties will meet at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Thursday to discuss legislative priorities for each county, including American Rescue Plan funding, after taking a tour of the zoo.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Oct. 19