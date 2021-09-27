At The Omaha Reader, we’re always looking for new and interesting ways to tell stories. Podcasts have long been on the list, but in mid-August, we decided to set up the microphones and press record. From here on our we plan on publishing episodes bi-weekly covering many of the same topics you’ll find on our website and in our print publications — news, culture, music, food and movies. We hope you’ll download the show on your favorite streaming service and stick with us as we delve deeper into this new show.

Chris Bowling

Chris has worked for The Reader since January 2020. As an investigative reporter and news editor he’s taken deep dives into topics such as police transparency, affordable housing and COVID-19. Originally...

