Right Here Right Now: An Interview with creators Josh Foo and Lauren Abell

April 2020 — When Omaha businesses started shutting down in March, it shocked Josh Foo and his partner Lauren Abell as they watched the sudden turn of events affect friends now losing their livelihood.

Over a cup of coffee at the outset of the pandemic, they decided to connect their ties to the local service industry with their professional skills — he as a photographer and she as a director/cinematographer — to document the unfolding of this uncharted territory.

“Right Here Right Now” was born.

As days turn to weeks, the number of interviews keeps climbing. The words and images artfully express the synthesis of loss and hope as the community feels its way forward.

Advertisement

Because of the ongoing need to remain physically distant, The Reader asked Foo and Abell to “interview themselves” and answer some of our questions about who they are, how the project came about and their plans for the future.

See more of their work here: https://www.joshuafoo.com/rhrn

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/laurenabell

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/righthererightnowproject/