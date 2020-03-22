Six new Covid 19 cases confirmed in Douglas County

Officials point at increased testing confirming cases that already existed in the communtiy









Six new cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in Douglas County bringing the total to 34.

Saturday’s cases include three travel-related infections as well as three who had contact with person who already tested positive for the disease, according to a press release from the Douglas County Health Department released Saturday night.

Several other cases were reported in addition to those in Douglas County. Lincoln reported one new case while a family member of Friday’s Buffalo County case also tested positive.

As the virus continues to spread around the community, the health department advised people to take precautions everywhere not just in exposed locations.

Officials also pointed at increased testing as a reason more cases are being discovered.

“We anticipated that increased testing would uncover more cases of COVID-19,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “That has proven to be the case. All are experiencing mild symptoms and are self-isolating while recovering at home.”