- Catalytic converter theft prevention: The Omaha City Council will vote on an amendment to the municipal code Tuesday that will help police track and regulate the sale of catalytic converters. Thefts have risen dramatically in the past year because of precious metals used in the device.
- Bio waste transport: A contract with DPS Construction to transport sludge cake biosolids received opposition from Sen. Justin Wayne last week. Wayne argued a lower bid from Blade Masters Ground Maintenance wasn’t fairly considered, and Councilmember Juanita Johnson expressed willingness to delay the vote Tuesday.
- County Board: Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers will give a monthly update to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. The board ARPA Strategy Committee will also meet Monday to discuss possible funding needs.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Mar. 8, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.