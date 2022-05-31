A three-alarm fire ignited a chemical plant near downtown Omaha, sending thick plumes of black smoke cascading over the city as firefighters attempted to contain the blaze Monday night.

Residents reported hearing an explosion around 7 p.m. at Nox-Crete, a facility that produces chemicals used in concrete work. The facility is located at 1415 S 20th St. The fire quickly consumed the building and smoke began to pour northeastward.

Omaha Police evacuated residents between 20th and 13th streets, as well as Center and Martha streets, providing shelter at the Columbus Community Center at 1523 S. 24th St. That evacuation order was lifted later that night.

A 9:42 p.m. alert from Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency said there were no toxicity concerns to Council Bluffs.

By Tuesday morning the fire had been contained. During the fire, the front of the facility collapsed. The building, valued at $456,200, is a total loss.