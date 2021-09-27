Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- County ARPA spending: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on multiple resolutions to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) during Tuesday’s meeting. The resolutions include allocating $2.5 million for each commissioner to identify needs for their district, and allocating $2.1 million to the county’s General Fund Reserve to make up for lost revenue.
- Funding for Tenant Assistance Program: The county board will also consider allocating $410,000 in emergency rental assistance to help fund an eviction mediation program by the Nebraska Volunteer Lawyers Project. The Tenant Assistance Program has offered free legal assistance to county residents facing eviction since August. The money will come out of the $4.1 million previously set aside to the Christian Outreach Program-Elkhorn (COPE) to administer rental assistance.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings for two tax increment financing projects during Tuesday’s meeting, including a $1 million loan to add public improvements near Baxter Arena. The city council will also consider $485,000 in TIF for a new apartment building at 1120 North 20th Street.
- City-owned lots for sale: The city council will vote to approve the sale of several city-owned lots, most of which are vacant. The Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is buying 29 lots for a total price of only $1.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 21, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.