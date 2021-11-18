The Reader is thrilled to announce that we are now carrying the work of award-winning cartoonist and South O. native Jeff Koterba online and in print.

Many fans have been following Jeff’s work since his days as the editorial cartoonist at UNO’s student paper, The Gateway. His work now regularly appears in over 850 publications around the globe, including The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, USA Today, The Atlanta Journal Constitution and Washington Post. He has also been featured in many magazines and high-profile websites. 

Jeff Koterba | Photo from Wikimedia Commons

Jeff’s cartoons regularly appear in the Best Editorial Cartoons of the Year, and Best Political Cartoons of the Year publications. 

Want to know more? He has given two TEDx talks where he’s discussed Tourette syndrome, vulnerability, releasing your creative spirit and of course — cartooning.

The Reader’sComics” section has a new comic Monday through Friday by Koterba, Garry Trudeau (author of Doonesbury) and Jen Sorensen.

A Koterba cartoon

