- Skylark Development: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a $3.8 million TIF loan for the Skylark Development. The plan proposes a six story mixed use building at 38th Avenue and Dodge Street with 131 apartment units.
- Abbott Drive Industrial Building: The City Council will vote on another TIF request Tuesday for a warehouse and distribution center near Eppley Airfield. The project at 5906 Abbott Drive requested $3.9 million.
- County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss using ARPA funds to replace lost revenue to the county’s general fund. The Criminal Justice Committee will also meet Tuesday at 1 p.m. to receive updates from emergency management and the county sheriff’s department.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Mar. 1, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.