Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

Health Director : The vote on an ordinance to give the mayor and Omaha City Council the authority to reject decisions by the city’s health director is scheduled for Tuesday. Public hearing was held last week, with opposition from the current health director Lindsay Huse.

: The vote on an ordinance to give the mayor and Omaha City Council the authority to reject decisions by the city’s health director is scheduled for Tuesday. Public hearing was held last week, with opposition from the current health director Lindsay Huse. City Charter Convention: At least every 10 years, the city holds a charter study convention to review how the city government is functioning and recommend potential changes. The City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a charter study convention in May.

At least every 10 years, the city holds a charter study convention to review how the city government is functioning and recommend potential changes. The City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a charter study convention in May. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday to vote on ARPA funding for projects like the Mental Health Care Coordination for Older Adults Initiative and to support tourism in Douglas County.

See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, April 5, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.