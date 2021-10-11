When Low-Income Parents Work Long Hours, Where Do Their Kids Go?

This story is first in a series, published in The Reader and on omahajobs.com, that spotlights the experiences of low-income, working families in Omaha.

Flor Campos’ daycare was open 24 hours a day.

“Why [wouldn’t I] help families that wake up at four in the morning [for work] and don’t have anywhere to take the kids?” Campos said.

Campos, herself a single mom of five kids, left her job as an assistant preschool teacher to found an in-home daycare that offered flexible hours and subsidized rates. She knew her services were needed by low-income parents, including many refugees employed in meatpacking plants, who worked long before and after their kids went to school.

