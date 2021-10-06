Great Plains Theatre Commons (GPTC) will get well represented by performers Tim Barr, Xena Broaden, Francisco Franco, Serena Ireland, Jessica Johnson, Katherine Macholmes, Joy Marshall, Jackson Newman, and Christopher Thomas Scott.

October 8-10

Stories: On the Brink

  • 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Free
  • Holy Family Community Center
  • 1715 Izard St.
  • gptcplays.com

Presented by Great Plains Theater Commons, Stories: On the Brink performs two artistic duties. As an event, it is free and open to the public, and as a play, it details homelessness with dialogue inspired by real-life voices. Director Haley Haas and playwright Colleen O’Doherty joined the story circles at local shelters hoping to convey timeless but not inevitable issues and inspire new connections. Everyone should appreciate these perspectives more. Reserve your free tickets online. Performances are Oct. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

– Matt Casas

