Floridian journalist and satirical novelist Carl Hiaasen is set to kick off the Council Bluffs Public Library’s Speaker Series when he stops in the area on Oct. 28.

Starting off as a newspaper reporter in the late 1970s, Hiaasen began his novelist career in 1981 when he co-wrote Powder Burn with William Montalbano. Hiaasen has since written 14 novels for adults with Squeeze Me, his most recent, releasing in August 2020. His novels for adults are comedic thrillers set in Florida; nine are national bestsellers.

Hiaasen has also written six young adults novels. Two of his works, 1993’s Strip Tease and 2002’s Hoot, have been adapted to feature films.

When giving lectures, Hiaasen often discusses his home state, environmental issues, modern culture and corruption. Hiaasen’s program will start at 7 p.m. with a book signing at 8 p.m.