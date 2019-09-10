‘Citizen Artist’

Vanessa German installs her ‘dimensional living reckoning’ at Union for Contemporary Art

Posted on by Janet L Farber

Vanessa German, sometimes.we.cannot be.with.our.bodies. (installation detail) at The Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh, PA, 2017. Courtesy of the artist and Pavel Zoubok Gallery, New York. Photograph by Tom Little and courtesy of The Mattress Factory.

Pittsburgh-based artist Vanessa German brings her recent installation sometimes.we.cannot.be.with.our.bodiesto the Union for Contemporary Art, with an opening day public performance on September 14 from 2-4pm.

Debuted at the Mattress Factory in 2017 and reimagined for the Union, sometimes.we.cannot.be.with.our.bodiesis a colorful, immersive installation described by German as “a dimensional living reckoning” that addresses the disruptive systems of oppression and violence against marginalized communities.

German is a visual and performance artist, whose creativity extends to poetry, sculpture, photography, design and acting. Her work as a “citizen artist” extends to dynamic community arts initiatives with the goal of infusing the power of art and love as transformative, positive forces.

Vanessa German: sometimes.we.cannot.be.with.our.bodiesruns from September 14-November 30 at the Union for Contemporary Art’s Wanda D. Ewing Gallery, with free public hours on Tuesday from 2-6pm, Wednesday-Friday from noon-6pm and on Saturday from 10am-5pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 


