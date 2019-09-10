







Pittsburgh-based artist Vanessa German brings her recent installation sometimes.we.cannot.be.with.our.bodiesto the Union for Contemporary Art, with an opening day public performance on September 14 from 2-4pm.

Debuted at the Mattress Factory in 2017 and reimagined for the Union, sometimes.we.cannot.be.with.our.bodiesis a colorful, immersive installation described by German as “a dimensional living reckoning” that addresses the disruptive systems of oppression and violence against marginalized communities.

German is a visual and performance artist, whose creativity extends to poetry, sculpture, photography, design and acting. Her work as a “citizen artist” extends to dynamic community arts initiatives with the goal of infusing the power of art and love as transformative, positive forces.

Vanessa German: sometimes.we.cannot.be.with.our.bodiesruns from September 14-November 30 at the Union for Contemporary Art’s Wanda D. Ewing Gallery, with free public hours on Tuesday from 2-6pm, Wednesday-Friday from noon-6pm and on Saturday from 10am-5pm.