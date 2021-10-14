October 16 – November 19

Dia de Muertos

$3.50-$5.00

El Museo Latino, 4701 S 25th St, Omaha, NE 68107

Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday celebrating and remembering those who have died, will be spotlighted at El Museo Latino from Oct. 16 to Nov. 19. The holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.

At the museum, the exhibit will feature an ofrenda, a home altar that includes photographs of the deceased and is decorated with offerings for their spirit.

Hands-on workshops with the ofrenda will he held on Oct. 23 and Nov. 6. The exhibit is included with regular museum admission, which is $3.50 for seniors and kids, $4 for students and $5 for general.

Hours are Wednesdays through Fridays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Want to learn more about the local Day of the Dead traditions? Read RFA Corps Member Bridget Fogarty’s story “As Pandemic Continues, Día de los Muertos Can Help Omaha Grieve.”