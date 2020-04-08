We Love Readers — Literary Ideas

Can you think of something we missed? Share your tips!

1. Pick Up a Comic Book through Legend Comics & Coffee’s drive-thru at 5207 Leavenworth St. Peruse their collection on Facebook, and call ahead at 402-391-2377 or email if you’re interested in a title.

2. Check Out Books From OPL or Buy From The Bookworm. Head to the eBook section of the Omaha Public Library to check stuff out online. Give Bookworm a call (402-392-2877) to have books shipped or pick them up curbside. Audiobook lovers can use Libro.fm, an app that shares a small portion of the proceeds with the store. Special offers if you use the code SHOPBOOKSTORESNOW.

3. Read Great Apocalyptic Fiction. Emily St. John Mandel’s “Station Eleven” is a lovely, gentle post-apocalyptic novel, while Kira Jane Buxton’s “Hollow Kingdom” follows pets after a virus wipes out humans.

4. “The World Without Us.” I read this nonfiction thought experiment when it came out around 2007, and I cannot stop thinking about it now. Premise: author Alan Weisman asks us to envision our Earth suddenly “Without Us,” as if the earth’s entire population just evaporated. What happens to our cities, our phones, our dogs?



5. The Little Free Library is a nonprofit that promotes neighborhood book exchanges with titles for kids as well as adults. All for free. Find one in your neighborhood.

6. Revisit The Past. Read through a piece of Omaha history with Joe Starita’s “I Am a Man,” chronicling the life of Omaha Chief Standing Bear — of his forcible removal from Nebraska and his battle for freedom.

7. Recommended Reading. Elevate your cooking and cocktailing skills with “The Flavor Bible” and “What To Drink With What You Eat,” both by Aaron Dornenburg and Karen Page. The former offers lists of herbs and flavors that pair with a key ingredient, the latter helps you pair food with drinks or vice versa.

8. Into Action? Check out “Six Bad Things” by Charlie Huston. It’s the middle of a trilogy, but that doesn’t matter much. This is page-turner-to-eat-popcorn-to book if ever there was one.

9. Read It Before It Becomes a Movie. Even if you’re not a history buff, “The Ingenious Mr. Pyke: Inventor, Fugitive, Spy” by Henry Hemming must be read to be believed. Our hero was a spy who was captured by and escaped from the Nazis, invented his own school, and convinced Winston Churchill to build an aircraft carrier out of ice. Really.

10. Need a Laugh? If you’re not familiar with David Sedaris, there’s no time like the present. The humorist has an armload of books to his credit but if you’re new, check out “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” a series of essays that’ll have you on the floor.

11. Keep it Local. Lincoln author Ted Genoways is a writer for the New Republic and Mother Jones, and has written a number of books, including “This Blessed Earth,” in which he spent a year with an Iowan farm family. It was chosen as the 2019 “One Book Nebraska” by the Nebraska Center For the Book. Still, Gov Pete Ricketts refused to read it. Check it out.

12. Book Club Boomers Become Zoomers. Don’t cancel your book club meeting because you can’t breathe on each other right now! Show off your newfound Zoom skills (or ask a friendly millennial to help you) to meet online. Pour yourself a glass of wine, settle in with your laptop and let’s get real about life and “Talking To Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell.

(Other contributors: Sam Crisler, Ryan Syrek, Lynn Sanchez)