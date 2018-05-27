× Expand Phoebe d’Heurle Arlene Shechet (American, b. 1951), "Idle Idol," 2013, glazed ceramic and hardwood

Ceramics in an art museum. If your first instinct is to visualize Greek vases or Wedgwood wares, you’re headed in the wrong direction. Inclined to think of Robert Arneson’s funky self-portraits or Jun Kaneko’s elegant, monumental sculptures? Then you’re edging closer to the aesthetic and material qualities that underlie Joslyn’s latest Riley CAP offering: Arlene Shechet: More Than I Know, opening June 2.

Essentially, New York artist Shechet uses clay as her primary medium in the service of mixed-media abstract sculptures. Her works are entirely idiosyncratic, with shapes that are intentionally irregular, alternatively recalling biomorphic, architectural and figurative forms. Stacked and mounded volumes threaten to topple off their pedestals.

× Expand Phoebe d'Heurle Arlene Shechet (b. 1951), Long Form, 2017, glazed ceramic, wood, painted steel

Shechet describes her approach to her clay, which allows time and flexibility in the building and shaping of forms, as one ultimately affording experimentation and play. To this, she adds invention in the range of color and texture in her ceramics, as well as a strong sense of counterpoint in her choices of wood, steel or concrete as the bases for her sculptures.

Arlene Shechet: More Than I Knowruns from June 2 through Sept 9 at Joslyn Art Museum. There is no admission fee for this show. The museum is located at 2200 Dodge Street and is open Tues-Sun from 10am-4pm; late ‘til 8pm on Thurs. For more information, visit www.joslyn.orgor call 402/342-3300.