“Fattie Too Batty,” oil on canvas by Joseph Broghammer

The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts will celebrate its 4Oth year this fall, live and in color, with its annual Benefit Art Auction + Concert climaxing Friday, Oct. 29. 5:30 p.m. More than 200 local, regional and national artists helping artists benefit Bemis’ renowned residency program by contributing between 50-100% commission on the sale of their works. All other proceeds are reinvested into Bemis Center’s core programs that include new art and ideas year-round and free exhibitions and programming.

Patrons can experience more than 200 works of art by regional and national arts as part of the 2021 Benefit Art Auction Exhibition, on view October 15–29. Admission is free. Gallery hours are Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays. All artwork is available for purchase at “Buy it Now” prices through October 28.

This year, Bemis will expand its footprint to include outside food and beverage service, mobile bidding, and live music by Xiu Xiu, 9:30 p,m. in Bemis’s music venue, LOW END, The venue continue to maintain social distancing at all events.

For more viewing and sales information and to purchase tickets, visit bemiscenter.org/benefit.