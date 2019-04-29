







Pluck,the latest exhibition from Lincoln-based interdisciplinary artist Michael Elizabeth Johnson, opens May 3rd, 2019 at Petshop Gallery in Benson.

The exhibition is a combination of many art forms–painting, performance and installation. The show focuses on a bird like character, and how it interacts with the world around it. Thematically, religion, sexuality and inhabiting one’s own body as a transgender individual all play a role.

Their practice is based in participatory art, performance and painting. Their past and present work also in some cases deal with food politics and decisions about how, what and where we eat affect and are affected by the sustainability of agricultural practices.

In their painted works, there is often an illustrative and cartoonish flavor to the work, as well as cleaner design elements. In more conceptual terms, Johnson tackles the rejection of hierarchal dichotomies, or the idea it seems that what one says isn’t what one necessarily means.

Michael Elizabeth Johnson: Pluckruns May 3 to June28, at Petshop Gallery, 2725 N 62ndStreet, in Omaha, Nebraska. The gallery is open Fridays from 11am-2pm, or by appointment. For further information about the exhibition, contact info@bensonfirstfriday.com.