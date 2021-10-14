Steve Joy, Portrait of Elizabeth 1,” oil on canvas

Omaha’s favorite peripatetic British artist Steve Joy wanders back in town with Traces, an exhibition of recent work opening at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery with a reception on October 8 from 6-8:00pm.

Drawing on nearly 20 years of travel in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, Joy presents a series of delicate abstract paintings in fiberglass, wax and metal leaf on paper around the theme of the network of ancient roads around the Mayan city state of Coba. Once a vibrant agricultural community of 50,000 people, Coba is now a partially excavated archaeological ruin and represents to the artist yet another civilization that may be understood only by the traces left behind.

The exhibition will also include paintings from Joy’s ongoing portrait-inspired series of Medieval queens and kings. Vibrantly patterned and textured, the works call to mind the symbolism of their elaborate costumes.

Steve Joy: Traces opens on October 8, 2021 with an artist’s reception from 6-8:00pm, and runs through November 28 in the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, 1042 Howard Street. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 8:00pm and on Sundays from noon to 6:00pm. For further information, please contact 402/341-1877, email gardenofthezodiac@gmail.com, or visit the Garden of the Zodiac page on Facebook.