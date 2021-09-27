Daniel Paul Schubert, “untitled,” mixed media on paper. Photo courtesy of the artist

Maple Street Construct continues its artist pairings with an exhibition of new work created during a week-long residency by Daniel Paul Schubert and Shane Darwent, with an opening on Benson First Friday, October 1 from 6-10:00pm[JF1] .

Los Angeles native Schubert is a painter, assemblage artist, open road truck driver and land steward, all of which inform his creative process. Salvaged materials used in his artworks add a layer of functionality that appeal to his collector/gatherer spirit. For this exhibition, Schubert will source objects in Omaha to make a handmade instrument to be played at the opening.

Tulsa-based artist Darwent is a Bemis Center alum who works in an interdisciplinary practice inspired by such ubiquitous exurban architecture as strip mall storefronts and parking lot design. His work encompasses experimental photography, sculpture and site-responsive installations. For this exhibition, Darwent will create a large-scale freestanding sculpture inspired by time spent in Omaha last year.

Daniel Paul Schubert and Shane Darwent opens on October 1 from 6-10:00pm (Benson First Friday) at Maple Street Construct, 5912 Maple Street in downtown Benson. The show runs until October 29 with viewings available by appointment after the opening date. For[JF2] further information, visit the gallery’s Facebook page or www.maplestreetconstruct.com.

[