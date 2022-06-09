Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

The BlueBarn Theatre has produced over 100 plays since its beginnings in 1989, and “Musing” represents another way that the venue finds ways to connect ordinary people with the extraordinary experience of live theatre. Found on Facebook page
  • Musing: A Storytelling Experience – HOME
  • June 14-15
  • 7:30 p.m. shows | Free
  • BlueBarn Theatre

Seth Fox and friends return for a summer edition of the “Musing” series, a quarterly event at the BlueBarn Theatre that nurtures understanding. This time, speakers Tina Bakehouse, Amy Becker, Dennis Collins, Jim Milroy, and Alanna Reeves will tackle the complex subject of home.

The event encourages crowd participation. How do you relate to “where we come from, where we end up, and where we fit in?” Your sharing might inspire someone else. Note recordings become made available later.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free. Reserve your ticket beforehand here!

— Matt Casas

