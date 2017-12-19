Join Me For Lunch?

Everybody Eats Lunch

Now you can step outside of your echo chamber to do it. Omaha, New York, San Francisco, the Washington DC area and Puerto Rico are the test market for this new community art project, launched locally by Christy Chan, Artist in Residence at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts. The project pairs complete strangers and a donated meal. What happens next? I guess we’ll find out. Participants are encouraged to record their conversations. To be paired with a lunch companion and a meal, head to the Website or Email HelloChristyChan@Gmail.Com.

Beer. And. Chocolate.

I know you only needed one of those to catch your attention, but Thunderhead Brewing is offering both. This Thursday from 7pm to 10pm, the taproom at 13304 West Center Rd will feature a four flight dark beer tasting, with chocolate pairings by pastry chef Adam Hurt. Tickets are available for presale (so a headcount can be established) by texting Jake the number in your party at 402-802-1600. $20 grants you access to the event, 4 flights with 4 chocolate pairings, and a Thunderhead keepsake glass.

Ring it in

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate the start of a new year, a few Omaha bars and eateries are ready to host your farewell to 2017!

Herbe Sainte will host a New Orleans style Soiree from 6pm to 1pm

Crave is offering a 3 course meal for $89 per person

Della Costa is going old school – Like 1978. The throwback party will serve dinner from 6pm-11, champagne toast at midnight, and the celebration ends at 1am. Reservations strongly suggested.

Anthony Piccolo’s is throwing an intimate affair (which is now totally sold out!) until 2am. This is a ticket-holders only event and no walk-ins will be admitted.

Il Palazzo will host the Omaha Sexy Nerds Society (seriously, you didn’t know that was a thing?) as they welcome the new year at a Hogwarts themed Yule Ball. 9pm-1:30am*We will update this list as necessary

Monarch Prime and Bar is offering a four course prix fixe feast, followed by a champagne toast and dancing until 2am.