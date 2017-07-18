Kros Strain Opens in La Vista

Kros Strain

East Coast inspired brewery goes land-locked with the opening of Kros Strain in La Vista this afternon. Owners Bobby Kros and Scott Strain will celebrate the opening of their 10,000 sq foot facility Tuesday, July 18. The initial bottles will consist of their Helles Creek, named for Hell Creek which runs through Omaha and into the Papio Creek behind the brewery, Dark Paradise, Fairy Nectar, and Supa Juice. Kros Strain Brewing was recently recognized for their unique packaging on OhBeautifulBeer.com, a respected site in the craft beer packaging industry. Kros Strain Brewing is open daily except Mondays. They have tours on Saturday afternoon. The event room is available as well for private events. For more information please visit KrosStrainBrewing.com

Taste of La Vista

The city of La Vista will be hosting Taste of La Vista July 22 from 5 to 8pm at Central Park [7648 Edgewood Blvd in La Vista]. The family friendly event will feature food and drink samples from A&W, Godfathers, Infusion Brewing, Lucky Bucket, Mama’s Pizza, Nebraska Brewing Company, Pizza West and Valentino’s.

It’s Only Natural

Beyond organic, natural wines contain no additives, preservatives, or flavor enhancers. Dante will host a Paola Bea Wine Dinner Thursday July 27. The four-course meal will feature four natural, small-batch wine pairings. For all of the details and to make a reservation head to http://www.dantepizzeria.com/paolobea/