Ollie performs at the Slowdown for her last time as a camper.
Photo by Isa Luzarraga.

“I feel like if everyone in the world could go through OGR, they should.”

Ollie, OGR camper of nine years

Alums and volunteers remember where it all started: a shadowy classroom tucked in the back corner of one of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s empty halls. The group was smaller in 2011, with only 20 girls, some eight years old, others about to graduate high school. Volunteers doubled as band coaches, instrument instructors and sandwich makers, cutting ham and cheeses before packing them into lunch sacks. After five days of drum beats, guitar noodling and vocal runs, the campers took the Slowdown stage, surprising themselves and the audience with their creativity and ability.

Fast forward 11 years to the summer of 2022 and the scene is remarkably different. Instead of a drafty classroom, 30-plus campers mill about the Holland Performing Arts Center’s recital hall. Volunteers straighten instruments in their instruction studios while others organize materials for the day’s workshops. While the homemade sandwiches were made with care, local non-profit Omaha Girls Rock now enjoys catered lasagna and walking tacos for lunch. But other things haven’t changed.

OGR’s first year of campers in 2011 also performed at the Slowdown.
Photographs contributed by Julie Luzarraga.

“There’s this natural component of how camp is run. It allows, celebrates and welcomes campers, volunteers, lunchtime performers, etc.,” OGR executive director Halley Taylor said. “Anyone who comes in contact with our programming, [is] allow[ed] a very unique space to be authentically [themselves.]”

The Reader wanted to see this firsthand. We spent a week with the 13-16-year-old campers this summer, learning what music means to them. We watched them learn an instrument, form a band and write an original song to perform to a live audience in just five days.

We documented it in this new podcast for Reader Radio, “Omaha Girls Rock: Musicians With Ambition.”

See Photos from Our Week with Omaha Girls Rock

  • Campers work together with their bands to tighten drum heads and assemble a drum kit.
  • Executive Director Halley Taylor leads the musicians through the camp’s new social advocacy workshop.
  • Ivy, guitarist of Reflections, waits for the drummer’s count-off. Credit: Isa Luzarraga
  • The campers converse during their social advocacy workshop.
  • Volunteer Sophie shows off her name tag in between workshops.
  • Program Director Kat Ludwick helps out during band practice.
  • Lucy reviews chords during guitar instruction.
  • Ollie reviews her song lyrics before going on stage.
  • Renee and her bandmate camp run through their song during band practice.
  • Darcy stands on stage with the campers at the end of the showcase.
  • Campers Ollie and Gillian discuss their journal prompt.
  • The campers took part in a gear maintenance workshop for three days of the week.
  • The guitarists wrap up their last day of instrument instruction.
  • Renee waits backstage before her band is announced.
  • Ollie and the rest of Reflections wait backstage.
  • Camper Jasmine smiles behind her drum set at the Slowdown.
  • Lucy performs with Electric Eyes, playing their song “Raincloud.”
  • Bass instructor Kennedy leads the campers through a riff.
  • Renee and her band Not Today perform at the Slowdown.
  • Ollie plays the guitar and sings for her last year at camp.
  • Renee and Not Today play through their song at dress rehearsal.
  • The new amphitheater at the Gene Leahy Mall hosts the campers for the afternoon.
  • Halley and Ollie embrace after a round of musical chairs.
  • Renee sings her verse of Not Today’s song.
  • Lucy and her band coach talk through a melody.
  • The members of the band Pork Chops hang out in the greenroom before their performance.
  • Volunteer Mia helps carry cymbals to band rooms.
  • Ollie and Jasmine wait backstage.

Isa Luzarraga

Isa Luzarraga (she/her) is a current honors student at Emerson College in Boston, MA majoring in journalism and minoring in media studies and Latinx studies. She graduated from Millard North High School...

