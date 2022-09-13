See more episodes and photos of our week with Omaha Girls Rock
This the second part in The Omaha Reader’s six-part series spending a week with Omaha Girls Rock as young girls and femmes learn instruments, put together a band and practice toward an end-of-week performance.
For the second day of camp, we sat down with the woman in charge. Omaha Girls Rock’s Executive Director, Halley Taylor helps campers find their love for music each week. However, her connection to OGR spans a decade and started when her younger sister Cecily attended the first year of camp in 2011.
This episode was recorded and produced by Isa Luzarraga.
Additional editing by Chris Bowling.
Music by Jon Rix (https://naturalistic.bandcamp.com/)