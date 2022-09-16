Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Flamenco Omaha dancers perform in the Youth Talent Show on September 9, 2022. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Just as the golden hour sunlight hit the new Gene Leahy Mall amphitheater, young dancers and singers took the stage to perform in the Omaha Mobile Stage Youth Talent Show on Friday, September 9.

While families sat in lawn chairs to cheer on their kids, and visitors to the new public space stopped to catch a performance or two before continuing on with the evening, everyone agreed the biggest stars of the night were the youth who got up on the stage to share their artistry.

The Omaha Mobile Stage hosts a traveling, city-wide youth talent show open to youth ages three to 18 performing in all art forms. Performers are judged on talent, originality and showmanship. If you missed the night, you’re in luck — this weekend brings two more chances for youth to perform and Omahans to cheer them on!

Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St Field – Saturday, September 17, 2022 – 4 to 7 p.m.

Bryant Center, 2417 Grant St – Sunday, September 18, 2022 – 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the organization’s website.

Here’s the night of fun from The Reader’s lens. Catch more performers this weekend!

Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member

Bridget Fogarty is a Report for America Corps member reporting with The Reader and its billingual (Spanish/English) sister publication El Perico.

