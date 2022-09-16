See more episodes and photos of our week with Omaha Girls Rock
Excitement and nerves are at an all-time high as the campers prepare for dress rehearsal. Lucy, Ollie and Renne must overcome obstacles to get their songs completed and performance-ready. Renee has an unfortunate encounter during kickball.
This is the fifth episode in The Omaha Reader’s six-part series spending a week in July 2022 with Omaha Girls Rock.
This episode was recorded and produced by Isa Luzarraga.
Additional editing by Chris Bowling.
Music by Jon Rix (https://naturalistic.bandcamp.com/)