Excitement and nerves are at an all-time high as the campers prepare for dress rehearsal. Lucy, Ollie and Renne must overcome obstacles to get their songs completed and performance-ready. Renee has an unfortunate encounter during kickball.

This is the fifth episode in The Omaha Reader’s six-part series spending a week in July 2022 with Omaha Girls Rock.

This episode was recorded and produced by Isa Luzarraga.

Additional editing by Chris Bowling.

Music by Jon Rix (https://naturalistic.bandcamp.com/)

Isa Luzarraga

Isa Luzarraga (she/her) is a current honors student at Emerson College in Boston, MA majoring in journalism and minoring in media studies and Latinx studies. She graduated from Millard North High School...

