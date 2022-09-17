Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

See more episodes and photos of our week with Omaha Girls Rock

The grand finale approaches. Over 40 hours of instruction condensed into five days prepare the campers to perform for a crowd of over one hundred at the Slowdown. Plus, Lucy, Ollie and Renee reflect on their experience.

This is the final episode in The Omaha Reader’s six-part series spending a week with Omaha Girls Rock in July 2022.

This episode was recorded and produced by Isa Luzarraga.

Additional editing by Chris Bowling.

Music by Jon Rix (https://naturalistic.bandcamp.com/)

Listen to Reader Radio Wherever You Find Podcasts

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Isa Luzarraga

Isa Luzarraga (she/her) is a current honors student at Emerson College in Boston, MA majoring in journalism and minoring in media studies and Latinx studies. She graduated from Millard North High School...

Leave a comment