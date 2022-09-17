See more episodes and photos of our week with Omaha Girls Rock
The grand finale approaches. Over 40 hours of instruction condensed into five days prepare the campers to perform for a crowd of over one hundred at the Slowdown. Plus, Lucy, Ollie and Renee reflect on their experience.
This is the final episode in The Omaha Reader’s six-part series spending a week with Omaha Girls Rock in July 2022.
This episode was recorded and produced by Isa Luzarraga.
Additional editing by Chris Bowling.
Music by Jon Rix (https://naturalistic.bandcamp.com/)