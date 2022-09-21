This night is a love letter for fans of Seventies soft-rock and Grateful Dead jams and fans of Boomer Radio. Found on event page.

Boomstock

September 24

5 p.m. start| $9.45

Stinson Park

The Omaha-based radio station Boomer Radio hosts its first annual “Boomstock” in Stinson Park on September 24 from 5-10 p.m. with Pet Rock and opener Touch of Grey.

Pet Rock, specializing in looking the part and covering Seventies hits, will take the Pacific Life stage starting at 7.

Touch of Grey is a Grateful Dead tribute band that will kick off the night and set a groovy precedent; their set starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $9.45. But folks can also score V.I.P. access, tasty food from local vendors, a gift bag, two drink tickets, and the best seats in the house for $75.

Proceeds help the Nebraska Humane Society and Open Door Mission.

— Matt Casas