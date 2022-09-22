- Layton Flatt and Levi Light
- September 24
- Doors at 9:45 p.m. | $10
- The Backline Comedy Theatre
An epic night of laughter approaches.
The national touring comedy twosome Layton Flatt and Levi Light visit the premiere Backline venue on September 24 at 10 p.m. with special guests Dustin Sims, The Copenhagen Bandit, Kevin Farley, and fresh-faced Jackass star Poopies.
Flatt and Light co-host a semi-tour-related YouTube podcast called “Road Trip Thoughts.”
Tickets are $10, with doors at 9:45 p.m. Please know you must arrive at least five minutes before the start time and be at least 18 to get in. There is no drink minimum on the table.
— Matt Casas