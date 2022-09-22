Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
A stacked lineup of comedy is yours to experience, with four nationally-renowned comedic talents taking the stage before the headlining duo of Flatt and Light. Found on event page
  • Layton Flatt and Levi Light
  • September 24
  • Doors at 9:45 p.m. | $10
  • The Backline Comedy Theatre

An epic night of laughter approaches.

The national touring comedy twosome Layton Flatt and Levi Light visit the premiere Backline venue on September 24 at 10 p.m. with special guests Dustin Sims, The Copenhagen Bandit, Kevin Farley, and fresh-faced Jackass star Poopies.

Flatt and Light co-host a semi-tour-related YouTube podcast called “Road Trip Thoughts.”

Tickets are $10, with doors at 9:45 p.m. Please know you must arrive at least five minutes before the start time and be at least 18 to get in. There is no drink minimum on the table.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment