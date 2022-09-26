Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- W. Dale Clark Demolition: The Omaha City Council will vote on an amendment to the agreement with Cox Contracting for the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library. The amendment increases Cox’s compensation by $392,897, much of which will go to subcontractors. Cox’s initial bid was $678,000.
- GovHR Reconsideration: A proposed agreement with hiring firm GovHR to assist the city in finding a new Human Rights and Relations Director failed last week. Councilmember Aimee Melton, who was absent, requested a reconsideration.
- NOMA Facility: The City Council will vote on selling city property to Dana Murray to be used as a North Omaha Music and Arts education facility. The City Council will also consider allocating American Rescue Plan funds to cover the cost.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27, to consider $48,900 in ARPA funds for a mental health therapy program in North Omaha.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 27.