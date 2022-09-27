Committee Chophouse

More than a month after suspending service to complete kitchen repairs, The Committee Chophouse has reopened to the public and is celebrating in big ways. In addition to the menu diners know and love, The Committee will be adding a lunch menu to service beginning this November. The Fall Harvest Dinner is on the menu with a portion of the proceeds benefitting No Kids Hungry, and seasonal pies will be featured this holiday by Pastry Chef Leah Meyer.

Food Day Omaha

This year’s Food Day Omaha will take place on Saturday, October 1st at the Omaha Farmer’s Market downtown. Sponsored by The Reader, Midwest Dairy, Metropolitan Community College, No More empty Pots, and Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue. The event is free to the public and will include cooking demonstrations, nutrition and wellness discussions, local food policy and sustainability experts, contact and interaction with local growers, and much more. The Food Day Omaha Awards will take place at 10am, recognizing five individuals the charge locally to advocate for healthy food and healthy food policy. Follow along on Facebook for inspiring stories of local food heroes, and details about vendors and demonstrations.

Coming in the spring to the Kiewit Luminarium, a sustainably sourced fine dining experience by the minds behind Lola. Owners Clare Bartolomei, Corina Figueroa and Philip Schaffart are expecting an April 2023 opening for the new space, which will feature outdoor dining, a family-friendly environment, and beautiful views of the riverfront. Learn more by visiting the website at Fig